The items available this year to tempt your taste buds include some returning classics, as well as several new creations.

Julie Ward, product and innovation patissier at Bettys, said the bakery team takes inspiration from the time of year.

“Easter is one of our busiest times of year,” she said.

“Preparation for next Easter starts at the end of the current Easter season. So it’s a mix of Easter and Christmas all year around at Bettys!

“It’s a lovely time of year for all our bakers, chocolatiers and confectioners. We see bright colours come back and the natural work returning to life, which is always something we reference in our designs.

“You’ll see intricate floral details on our Easter eggs and cakes, handmade and hand-piped. It takes great skill and attention to detail to make these look as beautiful as they do.”

The bakery team creates a huge range of seasonal treats for Easter, and in impressive quantities. This includes 40,000 Easter eggs and chocolate novelties, 10,000 Simnel cakes, 10,000 hot cross buns and 36,000 Easter chick fondant fancies.

This work is alongside the year-round breads, biscuits, cakes and chocolates that are delivered daily to Bettys’ five branches.

One of the highlights of Easter is the Bettys Grande Egg.

“We are known each Easter for creating our huge Grande Egg – one of the biggest Easter eggs you can buy,” Julie said.

“Containing over five kilos of Grand Cru Swiss chocolate made from prized Venezuelan criollo cocoa beans, the Grande Easter Egg is a true work of art, showcasing the highest skills of our chocolatiers and cake decorators.

“Each Grande Easter Egg carries an array of delicate, individually crafted spring blooms and foliage including primroses, narcissi and pansies, with hand-piped stems as a final perfect touch. These cost £395.

“We usually sell about ten Grande Eggs each year. They are made to order – we don’t make them in advance. We’ve known people use them as Easter wedding cakes!”

And for 2025, the team has welcomed several new additions to its Easter range, including one named after a member of staff.

Julie said: “This year we have a few new additions to the range, including Jenny the Sheep. She is created by Jenny Mills, who has worked as a chocolatier at Bettys for over 20 years.

“She was inspired to create this egg by the view of the Yorkshire Dales in springtime. We named it Jenny after her.”

For more information about Bettys’ Easter products, visit https://www.bettys.co.uk

1 . Easter Jenny Mills, who has worked as a chocolatier at Bettys for more than 20 years, with the Jenny the Sheep white chocolate Easter egg Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Easter Jenny the Sheep white chocolate Easter egg Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Easter The Bettys milk chocolate Grande Egg Photo: Submitted Photo Sales