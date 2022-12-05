Early kick-off for Harrogate Town due to England's big World Cup match against France

Harrogate Town's Luke Armstrong, centre, pictured celebrating a goal earlier in the season. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

With the Three Lions due to face the mighty France in the quarter final at 7pm on Saturday, Town's home fixture against Northampton Town will begin earlier.

As a resurgent Harrogate Town look to make it three wins in a row from three league matches for the first time this season after scoring seven goals in their last two league matches, the match will start at 1pm.

The change of time at EnviroVent Stadium on Wetherby Road for this EFL Division Two match should allow fans of both sides plenty of time to watch England's crucial encounter at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

The Sulphurites are basking in their 4-1 victory away from home at Rochdale last weekend with a brace from Luke Armstrong.