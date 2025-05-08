Drivers' frustration as major rush hour disruption hits key road in Knaresborough

By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th May 2025, 11:33 BST
Harrogate-Knaresborough commuters are facing major rush hour disruption this week as a set of new roadworks impacts on traffic.

Motorists told the Harrogate Advertiser that they experienced huge delays on their journey from Borougbridge Road on the A6055 late yesterday afternoon through Bond End and along Knaresborough Road towards Harrogate.

One driver said they had been stuck for more than half an hour in a queue of vehicles backed up all the way from Knaresborough to the railway level crossing at Starbeck.

The disruption is being caused by road works undertaken by Yorkshire Water.

Knaresborough and Harrogate motorists said they experienced lengthy delays on their journey from Borougbridge Road on the A6055 . (Picture contributed)Knaresborough and Harrogate motorists said they experienced lengthy delays on their journey from Borougbridge Road on the A6055 . (Picture contributed)
Located on Boroughbridge Road, temporary multi-way traffic signals have been introduced which are expected to last until next Tuesday, May 13.

The situation isn’t being helped by separate highway repair and maintenance works at High Bond End by North Yorkshire Council’s highways department.

Motorists in Knaresborough and Harrogate have been experiencing a series of road works and, occasionally, road closures in recent months after successive waves of new housing developments in both towns.

Beginning in the last decade, there seems to be no let-up in sight as Britain continues to tackle its housing shortage.

Work is currently ongoing in several parts of Harrogate, including Victoria Avenue and Skipton Road.

North Yorkshire Council is in the process of developing the new North Yorkshire Local Plan which will set out where development will take place across the county over the next 15 to 20 years.

It is intended to address the future needs of housing, employment and retail.

