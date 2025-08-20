Drivers face disruption as roadworks begin on major road in Harrogate ahead of new Tesco opening

Roadworks have started this week on a major road in Harrogate as part of improvements connected to the town’s new Tesco store.

The scheme, which got underway on Monday, August 18, is expected to run until Sunday, November 9.

North Yorkshire Council has confirmed that the works – known as the Tesco S278 Highway Improvements – will include a one-way closure on part of Skipton Road.

Currently, drivers are unable to access Skipton Road directly from the New Park roundabout, with a signed diversion in place to help manage traffic.