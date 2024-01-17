'Dream come true': Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray signs new 'long-term' deal at Elland Road
The youngster, who signed his first professional contract last year, has now agreed fresh terms on a deal, committing his long-term future at the club.
The midfielder, who can also play at right-back, has been one of the first names on the team sheet under Leeds manager Daniel Farke this season, making 28 appearances for the Whites.
His latest outing came in last Saturday’s 3-0 Sky Bet Championship away victory at Cardiff City, where he equaled a club record for the most starts by a player before the age of 18.
In an interview on the Leeds United website, Gray said: “It feels amazing, it’s another dream come true.
“Supporting Leeds and following the club my whole life, it is just a dream come true, like I said.
“It means a lot to me and my family, the club trust me and trust my family and hopefully I can repay it.
“After working really hard in pre-season, I was hoping to play a bit this season, but I didn’t expect to be playing as much as I have been, it just shows the trust everyone has in me and it means a lot to me."
In 2023, Gray also continued his progression at international level, earning his first cap for the England Under-20s.
He has also previously been capped at Under-15 to Under-19 level and has captained his country at both Under-15 and Under-16 level.
Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School in 2022.
Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.