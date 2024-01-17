Leeds United have announced that 17-year-old Archie Gray has put pen-to-paper on a new long term contract, keeping him at Elland Road until 2028.

The youngster, who signed his first professional contract last year, has now agreed fresh terms on a deal, committing his long-term future at the club.

The midfielder, who can also play at right-back, has been one of the first names on the team sheet under Leeds manager Daniel Farke this season, making 28 appearances for the Whites.

His latest outing came in last Saturday’s 3-0 Sky Bet Championship away victory at Cardiff City, where he equaled a club record for the most starts by a player before the age of 18.

In an interview on the Leeds United website, Gray said: “It feels amazing, it’s another dream come true.

“Supporting Leeds and following the club my whole life, it is just a dream come true, like I said.

“It means a lot to me and my family, the club trust me and trust my family and hopefully I can repay it.

“After working really hard in pre-season, I was hoping to play a bit this season, but I didn’t expect to be playing as much as I have been, it just shows the trust everyone has in me and it means a lot to me."

In 2023, Gray also continued his progression at international level, earning his first cap for the England Under-20s.

He has also previously been capped at Under-15 to Under-19 level and has captained his country at both Under-15 and Under-16 level.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School in 2022.