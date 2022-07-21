Dragon boats race to £72k funds

Dragon Boat Race for Martin House. Picture: Duncan Lomax, ravageproductions.co.uk

The event, at Roundhay Park in Leeds, saw around 45 teams competing in a series of heats, before the Kadas Lounge team, Persian Tigers, were eventually crowned winners.

Maddie Bentley, senior event fundraiser at Boston Spa-based Martin House, said: “We had an amazing day, there were some fantastic costumes from our teams, and they all had a lot of fun.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part, and who came along to support the teams during the races.

“We’d also like to give a huge thanks to our sponsor HARIBO, whose support means more of the money raised will go to providing vital care to families.”

Martin House, based on Grove Road, cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

It provides planned respite care, emergency and symptom control care, end of life care, and bereavement support for families.