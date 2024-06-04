Dr Who legends to appear in Harrogate in person as Comic Con Yorkshire returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of past Dr Who legends and a Game of Thrones star are to visit Harrogate as part of this year’s Comic Con at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Presented by Monopoly Events, the annual Comic Con Yorkshire will be taking place at the Yorkshire Event Centre on June 22-23.

A huge success last year, more than ten thousand fans are expected to attend an event which, in previous years, has welcomed the likes of John Cleese, Danny Glover, Gabriel Luna, and many more to this popular Harrogate event.

From guest appearances to cosplay masquerades, Comic Con Yorkshire will have something for everyone, celebrating all things pop culture in all its glory.

A huge success last year with comic book fans aficiandos and sci fi fantasy fans, more than ten thousand people are expected to Comic Con Yorkshire in Harrogate later this month. (Picture contributed)

The 2024 event looks set to be the most exciting yet.

Turning up at the Yorkshire Event Centre in person will be actors from a wide range of franchises such as BBC TV’s Doctor Who (Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker), Game of Thrones (Kristian Nairn), Breaking Bad (Giancarlo Esposito), and Matilda (Mara Wilson) – to name just a few.

Christoper Eccleston played the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in the revival of Doctor Who which debuted on BBC 1 on March 26, 2005.

Paul McGann played the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in the 1996 Doctor Who TV film which also starred Eric Roberts and featured the outgoing seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy.

Colin Baker played the sixth incarnation of the Doctor between 1984 to 1986.