Download the app for a new 'public fungi hunt' in the Dales to help protect the beautiful landscape

An appeal has been made to the public in Nidderdale to take part in a new scheme to rediscover ancient grassland by spotting the UK’s most beautiful mushrooms.

The public fungi hunt is being launched by Nidderdale National Landscape in an area which is renowned for being among the richest places to find the colourful waxcap mushrooms.

"These types of mushrooms are more than just incredibly beautiful,” said Dr Kelly Harmar, Nidderdale National Landscape’s biodiversity officer.

"Waxcaps are indicators of ancient grassland, land that hasn't been ploughed, fertilised artificially or treated with pesticides.

“They're telling us something important about these special places and we’d love people to help us with collecting this important data.

"The UK is especially important for waxcaps in Europe because of its wet climate, and northern uplands like Nidderdale are among the richest places to find them."

Nidderdale National Landscape is helping to scope sites and seek landowner permissions.

Similar projects are getting under way in other parts of Yorkshire.

The project, which is funded by Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL), a government-funded scheme supporting farmers and land managers in protected landscapes, aims to raise awareness not only of the eye-catching mushrooms, which grow in shades of pink, yellow, green and crimson, but the beauty and importance of waxcap grassland.

The spectaculatr mushrooms thrive in old grassland that has been without trees for a long time, has never been ploughed and has been managed without artificial fertiliser or pesticides.

"Walkers might notice them along public footpaths, and we're particularly keen for landowners to look out for them - they could find they're sitting on something rare and wonderful," said Dr Kelly Harmar.

Training sessions for the public began this week, run by the North and East Yorkshire Ecological Data Centre (NEYEDC), and anyone can take part, with or without fungi knowledge.

Claire Bending, of NEYEDC said: “By collecting simple colour records through the app, local people can help us build a clearer picture of where these special fungi are.

“That information is vital, helping us protect sites from changes that could threaten them.”