Downing Street insider who started at Ripon Grammar School returns to his old school to share experiences

A former Ripon Grammar School who has worked for four Prime Ministers has shared his unique experiences with students at his old school.

Since he left Ripon Grammar School in 2013, Hugh McHale-Maughan has worked as assistant private secretary to four prime ministers: Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

Following A-levels in English literature, history, Latin and maths, the former head boy went on to study at Oxford University, where he gained a first class degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

He worked as a policy advisor in the Treasury for seven years before moving to Downing Street in September 2022.

His return to his old school saw the former pupil talk with student members of the history and politics societies about the journey which led to him to the heart of government.

Grateful for everything RGS – which he described as extolling academic excellence and rigour - gave him, Hugh said he felt strongly even when he was at school, that public service, and giving back, was important.

Unusually, the ex-Ripon Grammar School man ended up working for four prime ministers in the space of just two years.

He described all four prime ministers as incredibly impressive people, with different strengths and flaws, who gave up much to take on the role.

It’s not a role he would relish, he said: “A whole nation’s hopes and dreams rest on the PM’s shoulders.

“It’s an unforgiving job to wake up and be criticised in every newspaper and everybody in the country thinks they can do a better job than you can."

Hugh, who covers domestic policy in areas such as the treasury portfolio, tax and ministerial reshuffles, worked longest for Rishi Sunak, whom he describes as very funny behind the scenes and incredibly hardworking.

Due to return to the Treasury, he outlined his typical working day as he spends his last few weeks in No 10 with Keir Starmer.

After the visit, current sixth form history student Adam Dickinson said Hugh had provided amazing insights into what really like to be at the centre of Number 10.