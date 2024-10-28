Door repairs after incident at Harrogate's M&S store in the town centre
Harrogate M&S is recovering from a suspected break-in attempt last week.
The back door at the Oxford Street entrance/exit of the popular store's food hall had to undergo repairs after the incident.
The doors were out of order for several days.
Harrogate town centre is not known for being a hot bed of crime, in particular.
But it's not the first time the iconic business has experienced this sort of thing.
The Harrogate Marks & Spencer store on Cambridge Street was the subject of a break-in bid back in May 2022.