Don't miss last few days in Harrogate of England’s largest festival of history and culture

The public are being urged not to miss out as Harrogate Heritage Open Days enters its final few days.

Running for 10 days every September, Heritage Open Days (HODs) is England’s largest festival of history and culture.

This year in Harrogate has seen an impressive 23 venues and events held across the town and its environs.

Coordinated here by Harrogate Civic Society, residents and visitors have been snapping up the chance to heritage locations, events and activities – and all for free.

But now comes a reminder that Heritage Open Days will end this Sunday, September 21.

Mike Newby, Chair of Harrogate Civic Society, said: "Harrogate Civic Society celebrates the area’s heritage all year round but September is particularly important as it is a time when we can delve even deeper into what has made the town what it is today."

Top Five Highlights of Harrogate Heritage Open Days 2025

1 Bilton Historical Society’s Second World War Bilton to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ day.

2 West Park Centre in Harrogate’s exhibition about Claude Verity, the Harrogate resident who brought the world ‘Talking Pictures’ six years before the release of The Jazz Singer.

3 Exploring the caves and tunnels of How Stean Gorge.

4 Ripley Village Historic Walkabout.

5 A Heritage Walk on the Duchy Estate.

Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 as part of the nationwide Civic Society movement and remains committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history,

For more information, visit www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/events