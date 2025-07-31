Don't miss 1,000 classic tractors and collectibles in annual Harrogate event with global reputation

An incredible one thousand lots of vintage tractors, agricultural machinery and collectors’ items is coming to Harrogate later this month.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, the annual Harrogate Vintage Sale will take place at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday, August 16

The annual sale is the largest auction of its type in the Northern Counties and is set to draw crowds from across the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Shepherd, Associate at Cheffins, said: “We have been hosting the annual Harrogate Sale since 1997, and it really marks an important point in the vintage collecting calendar.

Among the tractors for sale at Harrogate Vintage Sale will be a 2000 Fendt Favorit 824 which has an estimate of £30,000 - £35,000. (Picture contributed)

"This gives collectors nationwide a brilliant opportunity to add vintage and classic tractors, vehicles, spares, parts and various other ephemera to their collections.

"There will be more than 110 tractors on offer, as well as a series of fascinating classic and vintage vehicles

"Not only is this a great mid-show season opportunity for serious collectors, it is also a brilliant family day out at the Great Yorkshire Showground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the tractors is a 2000 Fendt Favorit 824 which has an estimate of £30,000 - £35,000 and a 1976 Ford 7600 which has is set to sell for £20,000 - £25,000.

This year’s annual Harrogate Vintage Sale will also include a 1973 Roadless 115, estimated at £10,000 - £15,000; a 1976 Roadless 105 with an estimate of £14,000 - £16,000 and a 1971 David Brown 1200 which is set to sell for £15,000 - £18,000. The tractors have been consigned from collections nationwide.

In addition, there is a rare 1950s Land Rover prototype which has been brought back to running and driving condition, and is set to sell for £10,000 - £20,000 and a 1957 Commer petrol lorry, which is the highlight of a selection of commercial vehicles on offer.

In addition, there is a Lister Q-Type station engine, a Bamfords muck spreader with an estimate of £1,000 - £1,200 and a Kay tipping trailer which has an estimate of £600 - £800.

Entry to the Harrogate Vintage Sale is free.

To view the auction catalogue, visit: https://machinerysales.cheffins.co.uk/?page=1&status=2&auctioneer=7

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk