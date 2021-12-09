Donation to help needy Ripon families

Suzanne Bowyer of Ripon Community House .

Ripon Community House Food Support has been given a £250 cash boost from the local Skipton Building Society branch.

The donation is part of a £27,000 aid scheme by Skipton to help foodbanks across the country as they tackle the ever increasing need for help in feeding the hungry and those living in extreme poverty.

The money donated by Skipton’s Ripon branch will go towards daily essentials and cupboard staples such as dried goods, tinned food,long life milk, squash and toiltries.

Lynne Garner, manager at Skipton’s Ripon branch, said: “We’re delighted to support the fantastic work being carried out by Ripon Community House Food Support and hope that Skipton’s donation will help the local community.

“The food poverty rate in the UK is among the highest in Europe, with millions struggling to access the food they need every single day.

“With the rate ever increasing, foodbanks need help now more than ever.”