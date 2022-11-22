Donate to Wetherby and District Foodbank at your local Tesco store and help keep them going this winter

From Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 December, customers at Tesco Clifton Moor in York will be encouraged to pick up an extra item or two as part of their weekly shop to drop into special donation trollies.

The need for donations is greater than ever with food banks in the Trussell Trust network preparing for the busiest winter yet as they expect to provide more than 700,000 emergency food parcels to people facing hardship between December and February.

The collection in aid of Wetherby and District Foodbank is one of more than 800 Tesco Winter Collections taking place in stores nationwide as part of the supermarket chain’s ongoing support for the Trussell Trust.

Wetherby and District Foodbank is urging shoppers to donate to this year’s Tesco Winter Food Collection

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Tesco’s partnership with the charity, which has led to millions of donations, increased public awareness and stronger community relationships over the last decade.

As well as organising the events, Tesco will also make a generous financial donation of 20% of the value of the items donated by the public.

These vital funds will allow Wetherby Foodbank to purchase additional stock and help with the provision of practical support for people accessing the food bank.

Volunteers will be in store during the collection and will help to direct customers towards essential items that Wetherby Foodbank needs most, such as UHT long life milk, tinned vegetables, and household cleaning products.

Bryony Hudson, Project Coordinator of Wetherby and District Foodbank, is urging people to think about the food bank while they do their shop and give what they can, as every donation makes a difference.

She said: “We know that the cost of living crisis has put increased pressure on people living in Wetherby and the surrounding towns and villages, and we’re seeing more people than ever before being forced to use our food bank.

"We always see a rise in need during the winter months and we expect that this year will be no different, therefore the donations we receive through the Tesco Collection will be critical in helping us continue to provide emergency food parcels to everyone who is facing hunger.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Tesco customers in York, especially at a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze.

"The donations you make will be vital in helping us support people in our local community this winter.”

The Wetherby Foodbank is part of a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres that are supported by the Trussell Trust.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “The cost of living is driving a tsunami of need to food banks, including from people who are working, as people struggle to afford the essentials that they need to get by.

"Too many people are being left with no option but to use a food bank and this is reflected by the sharp increase in the number of parcels food banks in the network are distributing.

