Dogs with serious gastroenteritis in Wetherby area

Vet Julian Norton. Picture Tony Johnson

Sandbeck Veterinary Centre, on Ervian Park said they have had about 20 cases of the sickness, mostly from the Wetherby area.

Veterinarian surgeon at the practice Julian Norton said: “Fortunately, most dogs respond very well to appropriate treatment, although we’ve had a couple who have required intravenous fluid therapy.

“Dogs typically start with a stomach infection and vomiting, which then leads to severe diarrhoea.

“There is a reduced appetite and dogs have all been off colour and lethargic.”

Mr Norton, who features in Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet and author, offered advice to dog owners.

“I do not think owners should avoid walking their dogs, but be alert to any signs of illness developing and seek veterinary treatment if you are worried,” he said.

“Some cases of gastroenteritis in dogs are mild, self-limiting and do not require significant treatment, but this does seem more serious.