Cleveland Mountain Rescue said: “For the second time in the space of four days, the team was deployed to a report of a dog stranded on steep ground near to Sutton Bank. The call to us came from North Yorkshire Police who had been contacted by a walker whose dog had fallen over Whitestone Cliff from the Cleveland Way, approximately 1km north-west of Sutton Bank.

“Anticipating the need for a technical rope rescue, two team Land Rovers were deployed from our base and other members made their own way to Sutton Bank. One of the team was working nearby, so he met up with the dog’s owner, Rowena, at the visitor centre and they both walked back to the point from where the dog had disappeared.

"Rowena's friend had stayed there with one of the North York Moors National Park wardens. By that time the warden had managed to get down to the bottom of the crags and located Eddie, a cocker spaniel. Our team member made his way down to meet up with the warden and together they carried Eddie back to the top and from there they all continued back to the visitor centre taking turns to carry him.

Rowena and Eddie are reunited at Sutton Bank National Park Centre

“Once at the visitor centre Eddie was able to stand. A number of other team members had arrived so one of them drove Rowena’s walking companion back to collect her car. The two friends were then able to travel home and to get Eddie checked over by a vet.

“Many thanks to the North York Moors NP staff who as usual were a great help and in particular to the warden who managed to make his way down to locate Eddie.

“Nine Cleveland MRT members arrived at Sutton Bank with another five en route before being stood-down by our duty call-out officer who was co-ordinating our response from his work. The incident lasted just under three-hours including return travel time.”

In the first incident, on Saturday, a man and his dog were both stranded down a steep embankment near Sutton Bank, and were rescued by the fire service.

