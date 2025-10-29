‘Do not drink’ tap water warning issued across Harrogate district after bacteria found

Residents in parts of the Harrogate district are being advised not to drink their tap water due to low levels of bacteria that have been detected.

Yorkshire Water has confirmed in a notice issued yesterday (October 28) that around 30 properties in the HG3 area have been advised not to drink from their water supply.

A number of properties in the area have also been told to boil their water before using it.

Testing by Yorkshire Water is showing that the water supply does not meet their usual standards.

A spokesperson at Yorkshire Water said: “Our teams are working to hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.

"We’re busy getting things back to normal as soon as possible for you.

”Don’t worry, the risk of becoming ill from your tap water is low, but if you’re worried about your health, please speak to your doctor.

"We’ll let you know as soon as it’s safe to use your water as normal again but a big thank you for bearing with us for now.”

If your property has been affected, the following advice has been issued:

- Do not drink tap water

- Do not cook or prepare foods with tap water

- Do not use tap water for cleaning teeth

- Do not let your pets drink tap water

- Boiling will not purify the water

- Tap water can be used for washing and bathing, toilet flushing and for washing dishes and clothes

For a full list of areas that are affected, visit https://www.yorkshirewater.com/incidents/boil-water-hg3-2