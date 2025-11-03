‘Do not drink’ and ‘boil water’ warning lifted across Harrogate district after bacteria found

A ‘do not drink’ and ‘boil water’ warning that was issued to residents across the Harrogate district by Yorkshire Water has been lifted.

On Wednesday (October 29), Yorkshire Water confirmed that around 30 properties in the HG3 2 area had been advised not to drink from their water supply.

A number of properties in the area were also been told to boil their water before using it.

Testing by Yorkshire Water showed that their water supply detected low levels of coliforms and did not meet their usual standards.

The ‘do not drink’ and ‘boil water’ warning was lifted by Yorkshire Water on Sunday, November 2.

A spokesperson at Yorkshire Water said: “We can confirm that we have lifted the boil water and do not drink instructions at affected properties in the Darley and Menwith Hill area (HG3 2 postcodes) as the water is now back to our usual high standards.

"Customers can now use their tap water as normal.

“We’d like to apologise to everybody impacted and thank them for their understanding and patience throughout.”