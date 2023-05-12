News you can trust since 1836
Distinguished RAF commander from Falklands War to visit Knaresborough tomorrow for book signing

A distinguished RAF wing commander turned author is to visit Knaresborough this weekend to sign copies of his new book about real-life experiences in the Falklands War.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th May 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:22 BST

Written by Wing Commander Commander Mike Fonfe MBE, RAF (Retd.), The Falklands Guns tells the story of anti-aircraft artillery units during the Falklands War, comparing Argentine and British experiences.

The vastly experienced former military man will be at Castlegate Books on the Market Place, tomorrow, Saturday in person top sign copies of the book from noon onwards.

Born in Africa in 1945, Mr Fonfe's career began when he was awarded the Sword of Honour when he graduated from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

Knaresborough book singing - Commander Commander Mike Fonfe MBE, RAF (Retd.), whose new book The Falklands Guns tells the story of anti-aircraft artillery units during the Falklands War.
After successfully incorporating Nos. 2729 and 2890 Squadrons into the RAF Regiment's structure - which included women in combat roles for the first time - Michael Fonf was promoted to Wing Commander.He was then handed responsibility for all RAF ground-based air defence weapons during the long years of the Cold War.He retired in 2000 to build an African thatched hut in his English country garden.

Mike now divides time between family members in the UK, Germany and Australia.

Customers may contact the shop in advance (tel 01423 862222) to pre-order a copy of The Falkland Guns.

Established in 2008 by Gary Cooper, Castlegate Books is an independent bookshop selling new books in store and online.

The shop also order books for customers on request and offer sidelines such as book tokens, calendars, diaries, greeting cards and postcards.

