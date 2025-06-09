Disruption for drivers in Harrogate and Knaresborough eases as road works end on key road
The level crossing at Starbeck was closed most of last week to traffic travelling from Knaresborough towards Harrogate town centre on the A59, one of the town’s major connection roads.
As well as the impact on bus services, cars were also subject to a lengthy diversion, leading to tailbacks on Forest Lane and Hookstone.
But traffic is now running both ways again along Knaresborough Road through Starbeck.
Harrogate is currently experiencing several roadworks due to ongoing projects and maintenance work.
Specifically, there are road closures on Kings Road for resurfacing, a four-way traffic light system where Dragon Road meets Skipton Road, and utility work at Hookstone Drive and Valley Drive.
Additionally, there are on-going pedestrian improvement works on Victoria Avenue.
More at North Yorkshire Council’s interactive roadmap: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map