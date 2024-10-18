Disruption and cancellations but now Knaresborough club's flooded pitch issues will be discussed by Minister

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The problem of water-logged pitches at a football club in the Harrogate district which “plays a crucial role in the local community” is to be raised with the Government.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon secured a commitment from the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport for a meeting to discuss Knaresborough Town AFC during Oral Questions in Parliament yesterday, Thursday, October 17.

Mr Gordon said he was hugely impressed with Knaresborough Town during a recent visit but was concerned about the challenges posed by the frequently waterlogged football pitch, which disrupts matches and training sessions.

Just four days after Tom’s visit, the issues round the club's ground at Manse Lane, which has a capacity of 1,000, were highlighted when it had to cancel the game against Bottesford Town due to the condition of the grass pitch after heavy rainfall recently.

Impressed - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon during a recent visit to Knaresborough Town AFC where he met the club’s co-chairmen Paul Howard and Nigel Corner. (Picture contributed)

"Knaresborough Town AFC is a fantastic club that plays a crucial role in the local community, far beyond just sport,” said Lib Dem MP Mr Gordon.

"It was disappointing to learn how often games and training are disrupted due to the pitch being waterlogged.

"I’m committed to working with colleagues locally and with the Minister for Culture, Media, and Sport to improve the club’s facilities.

"My hope is to secure plans for a new 3G pitch in the future to ensure the club can continue to thrive without these ongoing interruptions.”

Currently playing in the Northern Counties East League (Premier Division), Knaresborough Town is made up not just of a men's first team but Knaresborough Town Reserves and Knaresborough Town Women.

Mr Gordon is full of praise for the club’s efforts off the pitch, as well as on it.

During his visit when he met with the club’s co-chairmen Paul Howard and Nigel Corner, Mr Gordon learned about its partnerships with charities like Henshaw’s and its support of groups such as Rainbow Care Dementia, who benefit from access to the club’s facilities.

For the town’s MP, it was clear to see that Knaresborough Town AFC is a valuable asset to the entire community, far beyond just football.