Disastrous episode for Harrogate's candidate on BBC TV's The Apprentice

Harrogate’s candidate in The Apprentice had flirted with danger before but last night’s disastrous episode saw him put his head straight in the lion’s mouth.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Shave, 27, had grown his Leeds-based telemarketing business from zero staff to more than 50 in just two years before he entered this year's series of the BBC TV show.

His winning performance last week in episode six when The Apprentice candidates jetted off to Turkiye must have given him hope of at least reaching the final off the mega high-profile business contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps his success led to his ill-fated decision in the latest episode to volunteer to do the pitch for a child’s banking app he had had no part in creating and which looked shaky in conception.

End game on The Apprentice for Harrogate's Keir Shave whose “rock, paper, scissors” sales tactics back in episode one had set alarm bells ringing with Lord Sugar even then. (Picture contributed)

With Lord Sugar dispatching losing team leader Frederick Afrifa in brutal fashion, the fate of Harrogate’s likable Keir Shave came, perhaps, as no surprise once his pitch had been rated as poor by everyone except Keir.

After being fired with scarcely a whimper, Keir said ‘he was “really gutted” to leave BBC show but had no regrets and would utilise his experience completing tasks on the show for his Parallel Partnerships telemarketing business.

“One of the things I wanted to do on the show was of course to get into the top five,” said Keir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really gutted that I didn’t get that far especially on how I performed until last night’s episode.

"If I'm honest, I don’t think I should have been fired."

Keir Shave was not the only highly-fancied candidate to end up in Lord Sugar’s sights.

Another favourite to win the business, Dean Franklin, the bequiffed Essex-based air conditioning company owner, did well to survive after his mistakes in a catastrophic task.

Team Ascendancy lost after failing to secure funding from any of the experts - amid concerns about the money box and lack of educational details in the app.

Lord Sugar fumed: “I don't like wasting my time. I think the dynamics of the team is terrible at the moment, listening to everybody, I think that you missed an opportunity.”