Diners' Choice Winners 2023: North Yorkshire restaurants with the best value for money including The Orchid, York and Queen’s Head Inn, Harrogate
10 restaurants in North Yorkshire have been named the best for value in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.
Surprisingly some of the most expensive areas like Harrogate, York and Whitby are places where most of these restaurants are based, named by you as the best value for money.
OpenTable collates more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants in different regions. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.
Each result attached to these awards are based solely on the reviews of diners who have visited the restaurant they submit for review, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.
Best North Yorkshire restaurants for value
The Inn on the Moor Hotel, Whitby
This restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars out of five and 47 reviews.
Address: The Mill Green Way, Goathland, Whitby, YO22 5LZ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday (breakfast): 8.30am to 9.30am
Monday to Sunday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm
Monday to Sunday (dinner): 5pm to 9pm
The Eskdale Castleton
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 102 reviews.
Address: Station Rd, Whitby, YO21 2EU.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday (lunch): 12pm to 5pm
Sundays (lunch): 12pm to 3pm
Monday to Saturday (dinner): 5pm to 8pm
Sundays (dinner): Closed
Vivido Bar & Restaurant, Harrogate
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,432 reviews.
Address: 16 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm
Fridays: 4pm to 11pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, York
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 519 reviews.
Address: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP.
Opening hours
Mondays: 6pm to 9.30pm
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 6pm to 9.30pm
Essenza Bar & Restaurant, Harrogate
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 480 reviews.
Address: 34a Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1PP.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday (lunch): 12pm to 2.30pm
Saturdays and Sundays (lunch): 12pm to 5pm
Monday to Sunday (dinner): 5pm to 10pm
Queen's Head Inn, Harrogate
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 107 reviews.
Address: Kettlesing Ln, Harrogate, HG3 2LB.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 7am to 2pm and 5.30pm to 10pm
Sundays: 7am to 10pm
The Owl at Hawnby, York
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 16 reviews.
Address: Hill Top, Hawnby, YO62 5QS.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday (bar): 12pm to 10pm
Monday to Saturday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm
Sundays (lunch): Closed
Monday to Saturday (dinner): 6pm to 9pm
Sundays (dinner): Closed
Sunday Roast: 12pm to 6pm (including residents)
The Blackwell Ox, Stokesley
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,208 reviews.
Address: Carlton in Cleveland, Stokesley, TS9 7DJ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 11.30pm
Scott’s Arms
This pub, which is only just inside North Yorkshire, was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 538 reviews.
Address: Main St, Sicklinghall, Wetherby LS22 4BD.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Wednesday to Friday: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 9pm
Sundays: 12pm to 7pm
The Fisherman's Wife Whitby
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 25 reviews.
Address: The Fisherman's Wife Withby, Khyber Pass, Whitby, YO21 3PZ.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: 11.30am to 3pm
Thursday to Saturday: 11.30am to 8pm
Sundays: 11.30am to 6pm