Diners’ Choice Award lists celebrate the best restaurants in the country and many of the highest rated restaurants are located here in Yorkshire.

Many of the best restaurants are situated in tourism hotspots such as the Yorkshire coast, Harrogate, York and the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OpenTable compiles more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants and results are organised by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat, each based solely on the reviews of the public who visit these restaurants.

The Wensleydale Heifer. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

North Yorkshire restaurants named best overall in Diners’ Choice Awards 2023

The Eskdale Castleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars out of five and 102 reviews.

Address: Station Rd, Castleton, Whitby, YO21 2EU.

Estbek House Hotel. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 8pm

Sundays: 12pm to 3pm

Legacy at The Grand, York

Legacy at The Grand, York. (Pic credit: Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.9 stars and 23 reviews.

Address: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday to Saturday: 6.30pm to 12am

Sundays: Closed

The Inn on the Moor Hotel

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 47 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: The Mill Green Way, Goathland, Whitby, YO22 5LZ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday (breakfast): 8.30am to 9.30pm

Monday to Sunday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Sunday (dinner): 5pm to 9pm

Vivido Bar & Restaurant

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,435 reviews.

Address: 16 Cheltenham Cres, Harrogate, HG1 1DH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm

Fridays: 4pm to 11pm

Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

Estbek House

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 372 reviews.

Address: Estbek House, Whitby, YO21 3SU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursdays: 6.15pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 6.15pm to 12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 6.15pm to 11pm

Aldwark Manor Estate

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.5 stars and 39 reviews.

Address: Aldwark Manor, Nr Alne, York, YO61 1UF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 6pm to 9pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 6pm to 9.30pm

Sundays: 6pm to 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pranzo Italian Harrogate

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 586 reviews.

Address: 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: Closed

The Blackwell Ox

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,213 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Carlton in Cleveland, Stokesley, TS9 7DJ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 11pm

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 521 reviews.

Address: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP.

Opening hours

Mondays: 6pm to 9.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 6pm to 9.30pm

The Wensleydale Heifer

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 227 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Yorkshire Dales National Park, West Witton, DL8 4LS.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm

Saturdays (lunch): 12pm to 2.15pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays (lunch): 12pm to 2.30pm