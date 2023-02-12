Diners' Choice Winners 2023: North Yorkshire restaurants rated the best in Diners’ Choice Awards including the Eskdale Castleton in Scarborough and the Orchid in York
10 restaurants based in North Yorkshire have been named the best overall in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.
Diners’ Choice Award lists celebrate the best restaurants in the country and many of the highest rated restaurants are located here in Yorkshire.
Many of the best restaurants are situated in tourism hotspots such as the Yorkshire coast, Harrogate, York and the Yorkshire Dales.
OpenTable compiles more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants and results are organised by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat, each based solely on the reviews of the public who visit these restaurants.
North Yorkshire restaurants named best overall in Diners’ Choice Awards 2023
The Eskdale Castleton
The restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars out of five and 102 reviews.
Address: Station Rd, Castleton, Whitby, YO21 2EU.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 8pm
Sundays: 12pm to 3pm
Legacy at The Grand, York
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.9 stars and 23 reviews.
Address: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 6.30pm to 12am
Sundays: Closed
The Inn on the Moor Hotel
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 47 reviews.
Address: The Mill Green Way, Goathland, Whitby, YO22 5LZ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday (breakfast): 8.30am to 9.30pm
Monday to Sunday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm
Monday to Sunday (dinner): 5pm to 9pm
Vivido Bar & Restaurant
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,435 reviews.
Address: 16 Cheltenham Cres, Harrogate, HG1 1DH.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm
Fridays: 4pm to 11pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
Estbek House
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 372 reviews.
Address: Estbek House, Whitby, YO21 3SU.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursdays: 6.15pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 6.15pm to 12am
Sundays: 6.15pm to 11pm
Aldwark Manor Estate
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.5 stars and 39 reviews.
Address: Aldwark Manor, Nr Alne, York, YO61 1UF.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 6pm to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 6pm to 9.30pm
Sundays: 6pm to 9pm
Pranzo Italian Harrogate
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 586 reviews.
Address: 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: Closed
The Blackwell Ox
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,213 reviews.
Address: Carlton in Cleveland, Stokesley, TS9 7DJ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 11pm
The Orchid Vegan Restaurant
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 521 reviews.
Address: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP.
Opening hours
Mondays: 6pm to 9.30pm
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 6pm to 9.30pm
The Wensleydale Heifer
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 227 reviews.
Address: Yorkshire Dales National Park, West Witton, DL8 4LS.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday (lunch): 12pm to 2pm
Saturdays (lunch): 12pm to 2.15pm
Sundays (lunch): 12pm to 2.30pm
Monday to Sunday (dinner): 6pm to 9.15pm