'Devasted' Harrogate wellness pioneer launches gofundme appeal after husband's life changing accident

The “devastated” owner of an award-winning wellness centre in Harrogate is launching an urgent fundraising appeal after her former school governor husband suffered a life changing accident.

Anne-Marie Burford, who runs the Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing on Duchy Road in Harrogate, is launching a Fundraising Yogathon Event on Saturday, July 6 from 8am to 8pm for her husband Chris who fractured his C5/C6 vertebrae, resulting in an injury to his spinal cord.

Fitness pioneer Anne-Marie said: "It has been a devastating time for us all but the community are really rallying round and doing their best to support us and for this we are grateful.

"We need the funds, hence the Gofunding and fundraiser as we are now having to make adaptions to the house.

Former Harrogate teacher and school governor Chris needs your support - A Fundraising Yogathon Event will take place at the Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing on Saturday, July 6.(Pictured contributed)

"We’re not sure at all how much funding we will get to help Chris for his continuing care."

The couple have lived In Harrogate for more than 40 years, both playing active roles in the community.

A former governor at St John Fisher School in Harrogate, before his accident Chris ran his own Turnround business and was a psychotherapist on the Tai Chi side of the Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing.

Now unable to use his legs, hands and fingers and with only partial movement in his arms, Chris was originally a teacher but has gone on to do done much philanthropic work, including being on the steering committee at St Robert's RC church in setting up St Robert Centre and being vice-chair of the trustees at St George’s Crypt in Leeds.

The Yorkshire Centre for Wellbeing was was launched on Duchy Road in 2003, though its roots go back to 1987 when pioneering Anne-Marie first embraced the then new philosophy of wellbeing.

Over the decades, the centre has become a huge success, offering classes in Yoga, Pilates, Meditation, Tai Chi and Ayurvedic Lifestyle and Diet Consultation, amongst other holistic therapies.

This Saturday's Fundraising 'Yogathon' Event will start with yoga and meditation with Wilma and feature a wide range of useful classes and fun activities.