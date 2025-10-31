'Devastating' tragedy of dad’s death spurs Harrogate lawyer to back Yorkshire Cancer Research

A solicitor at Raworths in Harrogate says an “emotional year” of tragedy and joy inspired him to become a trustee at a life changing charity.

After starting work as a solicitor at Raworths in Harrogate, Sam Jenner moved to Knaresborough in 2015.

He says he applied to be a trustee at Yorkshire Cancer Research following his dad sadly passing away from bowel cancer in 2020.

“2020 was one of the best and worst years of my life,” said Sam.

Sam Jenner of Raworths in Harrogate became a trustee at Yorkshire Cancer Research following his dad sadly passing away from bowel cancer. (Picture contributed)

"My wife and I welcomed our first son, which was incredible, but it coincided with my dad receiving the devastating news that he had stage 4 bowel cancer.

"He was diagnosed in May and passed away a few months later.

"It was very quick and had a huge impact on our family.

"I knew after that I wanted to do something to give back.”

Sam’s experience led him to Yorkshire Cancer Research, where he now provides legal guidance and expertise in charity law to support the charity’s work.

Since joining, he has enjoyed seeing the charity grow, witnessing the life-saving impact it has on people and communities.

“From the expansion of the pioneering cancer exercise treatment service Active Together to the lung cancer screening trial that has helped save many lives, the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research is bold and exciting,” said Sam.

"Everyone at Yorkshire Cancer Research is united by the cause.

"It’s a privilege to be a part of that.”

Sam Jenner decided to open up on his life as part of this year’s Trustees’ Week, which Yorkshire Cancer Research is celebrating from November 3 to November 7.

Alongside volunteering his time and expertise, Sam recently raised more than £2,500 for life-saving cancer research by participating in the Montane Summer Spine Sprint North, a 43-mile race along the Pennine Way

A seasoned runner, Sam completed the Great North Run with his dad in 2016, and says marathon training helped him to cope during his father’s cancer diagnosis.

“You can’t put a price on the value of being active and getting outdoors, for both your physical and mental health,” said Sam.