Details revealed on what trees will be planted to replace Rotary Wood in Harrogate Spring Water's new plans

New details on the replacement trees will be planted and what size they will be has been revealed by Harrogate Spring Water.

Following an announcement by Richard Hall, the MD of the premium bottled water firm located on Harlow Hill in Harrogate, that they are now “close to resubmitting” a revised version of their controversial expansion plans, come details on the planting of new trees to make up for the loss of Rotary Wood near the Pinewoods.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Spring Water said it wasn’t a question of saplings:

1 We have engaged and continue to engage with experts on the right type and mix of planting for the new community woodland.

A visualisation of planned expansion - "We will engage and continue to engage with experts on the right type and mix of planting for the new community woodland," says Harrogate Spring Water. (Picture contributed)

2 The final mix will be agreed with North Yorkshire Council officers through the application, and this will need to include a range of tree sizes to give the best chance of the woodland becoming established.

3 The plans we have submitted are for, approximately, 1,100 of the 1,500 trees that will be planted to be between 2 metres to 4 metres-plus in height.

4 Separately we have made progress on a second site where we will plant an additional 1,500 trees.

5 A site has been identified, surveyed and we have received proposed plans from a forestry NGO.

6 These plans are now being reviewed by ecologists.

7 Regardless of the outcome of the planning application, Harrogate Spring Water is committed to planting an additional 1,500 trees on this site or another site if an alternative site is required.

Harrogate Spring Water secured outline planning permission in 2017 to build a larger bottling plant.

To progress, it now needs to get councillors agreement at the reserved matters stage which deals with plans for the redeveloped bottling plants’ appearance, size and landscaping.

Previous attempts have been rejected by councillors and local groups over the impact on the environment.

Harrogate Spring Water’s plans received more than 200 objections in February 2024 when they went live on the council’s planning portal.

North Yorkshire Council is expected to make a final decision on the long-argued issue later in the year.