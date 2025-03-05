Details revealed of popular Yorkshire beer festival's plans for return to Knaresborough

The return of a hit festival celebrating local breweries is expected to see hundreds of beer lovers from across the region descending on Knaresborough later this year.

Ticket holders can expect award-winning local beers, crisp ciders, artisan gins, and fine wines and fantastic street food when Henshaws Beer Fest return in the perfect setting of Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Running from Saturday, May 3 to Sunday, May 4, the event features two family-friendly daytime sessions and an adult only Saturday evening party.

The top-notch breweries serving up fine beer all hail from Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Cold Bath Brewing Co

Roosters Brewing Co

Harrogate Brewing Co

Turning Point Brew Co Daleside Brwewery

The popular annual event, held in aid of Henshaws, the Harrogate and Knaresborough charity which supports people with sight loss and disabilities, has previously attracted hundreds of visitors each year.

Every pint pulled and every ticket sold will help create opportunities for individuals to discover their talents, grow in confidence, and gain independence.

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre near Bond End boasts plenty of seating and undercover areas so guests can soak up the festival vibes come rain or shine.

Alongside the drinks, the festival is known for live music and performances.

This year’s bill will feature music from popular Henshaws ambassador DJ Rory Hoy, who will be bringing the party vibes, while BBC Introducing’s Leo Hicks and Henshaws favourite Rufus Beckett will deliver acoustic sounds.

Guests can expect great tunes, plenty of dancing, and an electric atmosphere all weekend long.

This year’s festival is set to be bigger than ever thanks to support from the title sponsor Servoca Health that provides care staff for Henshaws College.

Flora Simpson, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, says: “This is our fifth year running the event and each year seems to get better and better. That’s all thanks to the amazing community who help to make the event so special.

"It’s always such a great buzz at the festival, with everyone just there to have a good time.

“A huge thank you goes to our title sponsor, Servoca, we are so excited to be working with them on the event and hopefully with future projects.’’

Jack Watson, Servoca Branch Manager, says: "We’re thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Henshaws Beer Festival, supporting an event that brings people together whilst raising vital funds for such an incredible charity.

“Henshaws makes a real difference in the lives of those with visual impairments and disabilities, and we’re proud to play a part in their mission. At Servoca Nursing and Care, we believe in supporting communities, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at this fantastic festival."

The event is also made possible due to the support offered by Henshaws volunteers.

Heather Pearman, a returning volunteer, says: “It was my first time volunteering at Henshaws Beer Fest in 2023, and I can’t wait to do it again.

"The team is amazing and so welcoming, like one big family."

"If you’re thinking about volunteering, do it."

Henshaws Beer Festival information

To offer to volunteer at the upcoming festival, contact [email protected]

Each adult ticket comes with a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.

For VIP corporate packages and sponsorship opportunities email [email protected] to find out more.