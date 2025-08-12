'Depressing' toll of fly-tipping at Harrogate village prompts action by Green Party councillor

A Green councillor from Harrogate has taken personal action over the mounting problem of fly-tipping on his rural village’s once quiet country lanes.

When a resident got in touch about discarded sofas, piles of rubbish and boxes of paperwork at the side of the road in Green Hammerton, Green Party county councillor Arnold Warneken called enforcement officers at North Yorkshire Council and went out to gather evidence to find the culprit and prevent future dumps.

And Coun Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, was soon joined by residents from the village who were also fed up with the scourge of fly-tipping.

Parish Councillor at Green Hammerton, Claire Jeffrey, provided local knowledge so that enforcement could find it, and when the Council’s Enforcement team came to clear it up and realised the scale of the problem was bigger than they were expecting, local company JC Trees did their bit for the community and came to the rescue with a machine to load everything on to the truck.

Tackling fly-tipping problem - Green Party Councillor Arnold Warneken and Pat Berry of North Yorkshire Council's Waste and Streetscene Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“Flytipping is a real local problem, and it shows a total lack of respect for the countryside, environment and the community,” said Coun Warneken. who represents the Ouseburn division at North Yorkshire Council.

"It’s the taxpayers who pay to clean it up.

"Hopefully there’s enough evidence to take forward a prosecution in this case.

"I love it when a community comes together like this and would like to say a big thank you to all those people, and to JC Trees for giving their time, too.”

Fly tipping is one of the most common problems that councillors In North Yorkshire receive mail about.

It’s a situation which Parish Councillor Claire Jeffrey says is very troubling.

“How depressing and disappointing that people feel they can act in this manner without considering our community,” she said.

"We’re very grateful to Cllr Warneken for all of his efforts to resolve the situation.”

North Yorkshire Council investigates reports of fly-tipping, which is a criminal offence, and encourages the public to report incidents, providing details such as location, type and suspect information.