Department of Education approves proposal for Harrogate school to join Red Kite Learning Trust

The Government has approved plans for a Harrogate school to join Red Kite Learning Trust.

A federation of schools, including a pre-school provision from two years old, an infant and junior school, Saltergate Schools currently serves more than 376 children from its site on Newby Crescent in Harrogate.

The decision to join Red Kite Learning Trust comes after much discussion, consultation and a thorough assessment by both the schools and the trust to ensure alignment in vision, values and educational goals.

After learning that the Department for Education (DfE) has approved the proposal to join Red Kite Learning Trust, Mrs Jo Hall, Headteacher for Saltergate Schools, said: “This is an exciting time for Saltergate.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be joining Red Kite Learning Trust, whose values resonate strongly with our own.

"We look forward to working closely with other schools in the Trust and to building and strengthening our provision and our offer to the local community."

Red Kite Learning Trust is a Multi Academy Trust with 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire, including Western Primary School, Coppice Valley Primary School, Rossett Acre Primary School, Oatlands Junior School, Harrogate Grammar School and Rossett School, with a further eight schools in Leeds.

By becoming part of Red Kite Learning Trust, Saltergate schools will benefit from shared knowledge across schools and a central team of experts for School Improvement, Finance, Human Resources, Estate Management and additional operational support.

The CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Mr Richard Sheriff, said: “We are delighted Saltergate will be joining us.

"We share a passion for nurturing ambition, delivering excellence and enriching children’s lives and this partnership will allow us to work even more collaboratively to achieve our goals.

"While Saltergate will greatly benefit from the support and shared learning and resources we offer, we are equally excited to work with new colleagues whose talents, skills and knowledge will further enhance our Trust.

"We are now focused on completing our due diligence and the smooth integration process.

"We look forward to working closely with the team at Saltergate Schools.”

For more information, visit: https://www.saltergateschools.co.uk/