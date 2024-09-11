Demolition plans submitted in Harrogate for site of one of the town's most distinctive cafes

Demolition may take place at a major site in Harrogate which was formerly home to a garden centre and one of the town’s most bohemian cafes.

A planning notice has gone up outside a derelict compound at 53 Grove Road off Skipton Road in Harrogate to make way for new apartments.

Until December 2021 the fenced-off site was the location for an independently-owned farm shop, garden centre and antiques centre.

But the address was probably best known for the quirky and much-missed 53 Bo'Grove Bistro and Shop.

This truly independent and bohemian cafe was launched in the autumn of 2019 by founder Kyrensa Bentey with a proudly ethical and eco-friendly ethos.

Having converted a former tile showroom opposite Grove Road Primary School, the new venture got off to a promising start – until the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions arrived just months later.

Fortunately, though Bo'Grove Bistro did close, Bo Grove Emporium, its sister business on Oxford Street in Harrogate, continued, as it still does, selling antiques and vintage items such as retro furniture, vinyl, collectibles, paintings, vintage jewellery and all things in-between.

But the final end now seems likely to come for the cafe.

A new planning notice posted on North Yorkshire Council’s website makes reference to plans for the "partial demolition" of two units and "conversion into four apartments”.