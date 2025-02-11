Dementia Forward relaunches the Dales Diners group in Nidderdale to provide advice, support and lunch

Dementia Forward has relaunched a popular community group in Nidderdale to provide an opportunity for people with dementia and their carers to connect with others in a friendly and supportive environment.

The Dales Diners group meets on the first Thursday of every month from 1pm until 3pm at the Christ Church Community Centre, on Main Street in Darley.

Previously run by Carers’ Resource, this popular dementia-inclusive group offers advice and support, as well as a two-course lunch.

The group relies on the support of the volunteers, many of whom have been helping at the lunch club for several years and were keen for it to continue.

The transition has been made possible by Carefound Home Care Harrogate, who will be covering the cost of the venue and providing a staff member to support the event each month.

Danielle Ferebee, recruitment and community manager, said: “Over the years, Carefound Home Care have supported Dementia Forward with their monthly coffee mornings in Burton Leonard, so we are delighted to be supporting them with their new venture, ‘Dales Diners’.

“As a local provider of home care services, including to people living with dementia, we know how valuable a service like this will be.

“The monthly event will be a great opportunity for the community to come together while enjoying a meal prepared by local volunteers.”

The cost of the lunch is £6 per person and advanced booking is essential. Carers are encouraged to attend with the person they support.

To secure your place, get in touch before the 25th of each month by calling Dementia Forward’s Helpline on 03300 578592 or emailing [email protected].