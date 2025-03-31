Demand soars for tickets for forthcoming Beatles event in Harrogate for charity
Taking place on Wednesday, April 9 at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, the latest Vinyl Sessions charity fundraising evening will see vintage audio featuring not one but two classic Beatles albums, a video and a fascinating talk on the historical background.
Following a packed-out evening on Syd Barrett and Nick Drake with top author Rob Chapman, the event is back with The Beatles in Film – A Hard Day's Night and Help! albums.
Helmed by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine, the video is created by Jim Dobbs while the talk is by ‘Professor of Pop’. Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.
Admission is £5 via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-beatles-in-film-a-hard-days-night-help-two-classic-albums-tickets-1279726940729
Or you can pay on the night (cash or card) if places are still available.
Every penny goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.