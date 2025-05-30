Tickets are going fast for next week’s vinyl records event in Harrogate focused on the 16 million-selling Graceland album.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Wednesday, June 4, Vinyl Sessions presents Paul Simon and Graceland plus bonus tracks will be hosted by the event’s founder Colin Paine.

The fundraiser at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity will kick off at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring hit songs including You Can Call Me Al, Diamonds on the Soles of her Shoes and The Boy in the Bubble, Graceland will be showcased a classic 1980s audio menu – A 1984 Linn LP12 Turntable, Sony TA-F500ES Amplifier paired with Wharfedale’s amazing new Linton Anniversary Loudspeakers.

Taking place in Harrogate on Wednesday, June 4, Vinyl Sessions presents Paul Simon and Graceland plus bonus tracks. (Picture contributed)

There will also be a historical talk by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, a video slide show by Jim Dobbs and a prize raffle.

As usual every penny raised will go to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity and the event’s project at Special Care Baby Unit at Harrogate Hospital.

Graceland became Simon's most successful studio album on its release in 1986 and his highest-charting album since the days of Simon and Garfunkel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers will be bringing along “The Definitive Paul Simon” compilation on vinyl for tracks of the audience’s choice.

The fun starts at 7.30pm with an album playback in full and an interval when ticketholders can enjoy Starling Bar’s great range of beers and pizza.

Tickets are available from: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-paul-simon-graceland-bonus-tracks-tickets-1363587359499

Paying on the door is possible but it but may be advisable to email [email protected] to hold a space.