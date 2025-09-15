'Delight' as Harrogate's top football club and most popular radio station join forces in new deal
The partnership will see Your Harrogate featured in some of the most visible areas at The Exercise Stadium, such as the giant LED scoreboard and various signs – plus much-loved mascot Harry Gator who will proudly wear Your Harrogate branding..
As well as playing a vital role in the local community, Your Harrogate Radio keeps listeners informed about Town’s upcoming fixtures, Soccer Camps and the latest updates from first team manager, Simon Weaver.
Strengthening the partnership with the station is another step in cementing the strong relationship between the club’s leading football club and the local community.
Joanne Towler, Harrogate Town AFC Commercial Director, said: "We’ve really enjoyed working with Your Harrogate Radio, and building on that relationship makes a lot of sense for both sides.
“They’re a big part of local life here in Harrogate, and their support will help us reach more people in our community while giving their listeners even more Town news and updates.
“It’s a perfect fit and we’re excited to take it forward."
Adam Daniel, Your Harrogate’s Managing Director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Harrogate Town again this season.
“As a local radio station, we’re passionate about supporting our community, and this partnership is a fantastic way to bring the club and the town even closer together.
“From Harry Gator’s visits to schools and events to the buzz around matchdays, there’s so much to look forward to.
“We’re proud to join forces with our local football club and can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have across Harrogate.”
Your Harrogate was founded in 2020 and launched its sister online radio station in March 2021, offering local news, events, and music to the Harrogate district.
The station expanded to DAB digital radio in 2022 and has since launched Your Skipton and Your Ilkley.
Harrogate Town will host Shrewsbury Town this Saturday in the EFL Division 2, kick-off 12.30pm.
Information: