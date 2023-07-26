Delicious Yorkshire Day beer will boost Harrogate charity by 10p for every pint sold

With less than a week until the annual celebration of the glory and heritage of ‘god’s own county’ takes place, independent brewers Rooster’s is releasing its annual charity pale ale.

With every sup of the refreshing White Rose pale ale enjoyed in pubs across Yorkshire and beyond, real ale drinkers will be supporting Harrogate & District Community Action (HADCA), an independent registered charity which supports communities, charities and volunteers throughout the Harrogate District of North Yorkshire.

Brewed to coincide with Yorkshire Day on Tuesday, August 1, Rooster’s, owned by Ian Fozard and his sons, Tom and Oliver, has brewed White Rose every year since 2011, choosing a different local cause to support each time.

(Picture Rooster's)

In total it has now donated more than £10,000 for a variety of local charities.

Commenting on the fund-raising partnership, Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Commercial Director said: "Rooster’s is pleased to be able to play a small part in helping a local charity such as Harrogate & District Community Action carry out the vital services they provide.

"The challenges that many people are facing on a day to day basis right now, especially the energy crisis that has fuelled a substantial rise in the cost of living has lead to a growing need for support in lots of different ways.

"It's also comforting to know that, with White Rose only being available as a cask beer served in pubs, drinkers will also be able to support the hospitality industry with each pint supped."

Over the past year, Harrogate & District Community Action has supported 103 organisations in recruiting 247 volunteers for various roles, connected 141 individuals through network meetings, and kept more than 1,000 community contacts informed with weekly e-bulletins.

Rooster’s is celebrating 30 years of brewing in 2023 and, since moving the brewery to its original home in Harrogate in 2019 and subsequently opening their onsite Taproom, has become part an integral part of the local community.