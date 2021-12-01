Delayed opening as leak discovered at new Ripon pool

Earlier this year when Ripon swimming pool work was underway.

Ripon’s new swimming pool will not open until the new year following the discovery of a leak.

The multi-million pound facility was due to open next week but Harrogate Borough Council announced the delay this week.

Coun Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: “New swimming pools go through a significant amount of testing to ensure they are safe to use for years to come and provide the best experience for the customer.

“During the testing period of the new six-lane 25metre swimming pool at the leisure centre on Dallamires Road, an issue was identified with the lining of the pool.

“In order to resolve this issue, Myrtha – the pool manufacturer – will be carrying out additional work (at no expense to the borough council) to prepare the pool for opening.

“We anticipate it will now open in January, date to be confirmed.”

He added: “We understand this is disappointing but would like to reassure residents we are working as quickly and as thoroughly as possible to open the pool as soon as we can, and ensure it can be enjoyed by future generations.

“In the meantime, swimming facilities are available the Hydro in Harrogate, Knaresborough Swimming Pool, Nidderdale Pool and Leisure Centre in Pateley Bridge and at Starbeck Baths.”

But Ripon Coun Andrew Williams criticised the handling of the pool development.

He told the Gazette: “Residents locally now have no pool to swim in and this situation needs to be addressed.

“You would think that before closing the Spa Baths they would have tested the lining on the new pool.”

In an email sent to Coun Lumley and shared with the Ripon Gazette, Coun Williams asked for the Spa Baths to be reopened so that Ripon has a swimming facility until the defect is rectified.

“This whole project has been very badly managed,” said Coun Williams.