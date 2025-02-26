Defiant North Yorkshire Council says campaigners will not stop £12m Harrogate Gateway project going ahead

North Yorkshire Council is to start construction work on its £12 million Gateway plans to change Harrogate town centre – despite campaigners’ attempt to scupper it with High Court legal action.

Leading councillor Keane Duncan, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said North Yorkshire Council would not be deflected from the largely Government-funded traffic project to improve the area round Station Parade for pedestrians, cyclists and businesses.

In a new statement today, Coun Duncan outlined the courses of action the council would now be taking:

We are preparing to fight the case in the High Court.

Legal threat or no legal threat, North Yorkshire Council says it is to start construction work shortly on its £12 million Gateway plans to change Harrogate town centre.

The legal challenge will not halt construction.

We can proceed with key elements of the scheme that fall outside of the Traffic Regulation Orders being challenged by campaigners: improvements to Station Parade, One Arch, traffic signals.

The Get Away campaign group, which is backed by major Harrogate commercial property businessman Chris Bentley, owner of Hornbeam Park Developments, says its solicitors have served notice on both North Yorkshire Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority as it bids to stop the £12m improvement scheme from going ahead.

The group claims North Yorkshire Council failed to consider the wider impacts of the proposal and to consult fully with the public meaning its issuing of traffic regulation orders, which paved the way for some of the work, was illegal.

But, after nearly five years of public consultation and organised opposition from, largely but not exclusively, senior Harrogate business figures, North Yorkshire Council appears not to be in the mood to give up on the Gateway project – or hand back the funding to central government.

Coun Keane Duncan’s statement

"The purpose of the legal challenge is simple: block the Gateway project.

"We are fighting this challenge as strongly and as robustly as we can.

The Get Away campaign group led by Harrogate businessman Steven Baines claims North Yorkshire Council failed to consider the wider impacts of the proposal for the Station Parade area or to consult fully with the public.

"We’ve engaged top legal counsel. We’re preparing to fight the case in the High Court.

"And while it could take four to six months for a hearing, the challenge will not halt construction.

"We can proceed with key elements of the scheme that fall outside of the TROs: improvements to Station Parade, One Arch, the traffic signals.

"A report will be taken to the North Yorkshire Council Executive at the earliest opportunity to enable construction to happen.

"It’s important we see this project through.

"To secure £12m of investment, to deliver vital improvements in Harrogate but, most importantly, to defend the democratic decision we have taken and protect the democratic process we’re all part of.”

On the serving of legal notice to the local authorities, Steven Baines, Harrogate business owner and spokesperson for Get Away campaign, said “battle has now commenced”.

He added: “The legal challenge has been filed and issued by the court and our solicitors have served papers on both North Yorkshire Council and WYCA.

“Not only is there anger from the Harrogate business and trade community that this is the wrong scheme for the town but there is outrage at the way it was pushed through without adequate consultation.

"This is simply not good enough and this is why we want the whole matter to be out in the open and heard by the High Court.”

North Yorkshire Council was awarded more than £38m in funding from the previous Government’s Transforming Cities Fund programme for projects in Harrogate, Skipton and Selby.