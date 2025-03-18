'Deeply-moving' concert in prospect from Ripon Choral Society in the build-up to Easter
Following successful concerts in November and December, Ripon Choral Society will perform Bach’s St John Passion on Saturday, April 5 at 7.30pm at Ripon Cathedral.
One of the earliest of Bach’s surviving Passions, this stunning work recounts the final days of Christ’s life, blending dramatic narrative with deeply-moving arias and choruses.
Soloists will include Nicholas Watts: Evangelist, Phil Wilcox: Christus, Eleonore Cockerham: soprano, Chloe Latchmore: mezzo-soprano, James Savage-Hanford: tenor, Adam Green: bass, John Dunford: Conductor, Orchestra D’Amici,
For tickets, visit: https://riponcathedral.org.uk/events/ripon-choral-society-presents-j-s-bach-st-john-passion/
Tickets are also available from Ripon Cathedral Shop, on the door or by email: [email protected]
Ripon Choral Society is always happy to welcome prospective new singers at rehearsals and scores are provided.
Musical Director John Dunford holds rehearsals on Wednesday evenings in term time from 7.30pm at St John’s Church, Sharow.
