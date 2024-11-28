Death of Liz Hatton: Harrogate mum pays tribute to cancer-battling daughter who captured nation's heart

A hugely talented Harrogate teenager who inspired the Princess of Wales after launching a photography bucket list in her final weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has died.

Mum Vicky Robayna paid tribute to her "incredible daughter" Liz Hatton who died at home yesterday morning after impressing the photography world and Kate, who hugged the 17-year-old Harrogate teenager when she visited Windsor Castle in October to take pictures of the Prince of Wales at an investiture.

Vicky said Liz, a former student at Harrogate Grammar School, was the “best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.”

Posting on social media, Ms Robayna tweeted: "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning.

Liz Hatton, 17, who died at home yesterday morning after impressing the photography world and the Princess of Wales, who hugged the Harrogate teenager when she visited Windsor Castle in October. (Picture contributed)

"She remained determined to the last.

"Even yesterday, she was still making plans.

"We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

"No one could have fought harder for life than she did.

"There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill."

Liz began started taking photographs as soon as she could walk, buying her first real camera aged nine.

By the age of 11, she was already choosing her secondary school because they offered photography as a course.

After being diagnosed with an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January and being given between six months and three years to live, Liz launched her own website devoted to her photography and began a photography bucket list appeal.

Showing enormous courage – and talent – the last few months have seen Liz photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, the Royal Ballet, the London Air Ambulances from a helipad and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Liz even worked with acclaimed British photographer Rankin who paid tribute to her skills, telling the BBC: "It was a real privilege watching her at work on the fashion shoot.

"The photos Liz created are really sophisticated images. She understood that it's a creation."

Only last week she attended an exhibition of her work hosted by British Land and Getty Images in London.

In her final months, Liz fulfilled what her mother described as her "biggest wish", spending two days with LA-based portrait photographer David Suh, who flew from the USA to work with her.

Her project culminated in her own photography exhibition in London this month, showcasing her work.

Her mum said on X at the time: "Liz had her very own exhibition last week, the perfect culmination of her incredible achievements."

Ms Robayna also offered her thanks to those who helped the teenager fulfil her dreams and those who had supported her.

"You ensured Liz's last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end,” she said.

Before her death, the Harrogate teenager also set up a fundraising page with the aim of raising £100,000 for Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour Research.

A rare and aggressive sarcoma, it affects just 12 people in the UK each year but has a five-year survival rate of just 15%.