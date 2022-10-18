Death of gentle and respected figure who built Harrogate International Hotel

John Abel, the founder and first managing director of the Harrogate International Hotel, who had died after a short illness.

The founder and first managing director of the Harrogate International Hotel - which is now known as the Crowne Plaza - passed away on October 4 after a short illness.

The son of a banker, John Abel, attended Culford School in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and qualified as a chef from the Birmingham College of Food – although he never cooked at home – followed by a hotel management course.

John started his hotelier career in Norfolk, before moving to Harrogate in 1970 to become managing director of Hotel St George.

Following the sale of the hotel the money was raised for building Harrogate International Hotel, the striking contemporary glass building whose 11 storeys still tower over Harrogate Convention Centre.

As its first managing director, Mr Abel oversaw the construction of the hotel, which he proudly delivered on schedule and on budget, opening in January 1985.

Renowned for his gentile manner and sense of fun, he subsequently joined Allott and Associates PR and marketing agency in Knaresborough as new business manager.

He is credited with winning lots of new accounts, many of which are still active with the business today.

In later years he was retained as an associate, overseeing the advertising department.

Outside work he enjoyed fine dining and attending horse racing.

His passion for horse racing was caught from his wife Vivien.

They spent a lot of their spare time attending fixtures and he was a keen member of York Racecourse for over 45 years.

Ultimately, John was a people person. He was passionate about Harrogate and protecting its heritage and didn’t hold back from ensuring that those in elected office were aware of his concerns.

He was a church elder at St Paul's United Reformed Church and together with Vivien visited elderly people as far afield as Scarborough to support them.

John also loved gardening and visiting eateries in Harrogate.