Deadline extended for entries for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024

Anyone who has not yet submitted their entries for our annual celebration of the best businesses and business people in the district now has until 11pm on Monday, April 15 to get their nominations in.

Following the success of our 2023 event, we are planning on making this year even bigger and better.

TV presenter Christine Talbot, who will host the awards ceremony, said: “I’m thrilled to be doing the honours as host of this year’s prestigious Harrogate Business Awards.

Some of the winners at last year's Harrogate Business Excellence Awards

"It’s always such an uplifting event, bringing the best of the Harrogate business community together under one roof.

"As a local, who spends a lot of time in Harrogate, it’s fantastic to see so many deserving local companies and business people being rewarded and championed and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone on the night.”

The awards are open to businesses in every sector, trading anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers. This covers the whole of the Harrogate district, which includes Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster, plus the villages around these two towns.

Winners will be announced at the glitzy black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 23 from 7pm.

Christine Talbot will host the awards ceremony on May 23

This year we have a brand new category - Best Hospitality Business - and we are looking for restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels to enter.

We are pleased to announce Oakdale Golf Club as one of our new sponsors, joining Berwins, Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Windsor House, the HRH Group, Made Smarter, Cedar Court Hotels and Verity Frearson.

Our charity partner is Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Here is the full list of categories at the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards 2024:

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Retail or Leisure Business of the Year.

Technology and Digital Award.

Hospitality Business of the Year.

Rural Business of the Year.

Sustainability Award.

Tourism Award.

Business in the Community Award.

Employee Health and Wellbeing Award.

Best Independent Business of the Year.

Best SME Company.

Large Business of the Year.

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year.

Overall Business of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.