David Cameron set for 'secret' visit to Harrogate's Raworths Literature Festival

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is preparing to come to Harrogate this week in a major coup for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival - but the venue is being kept secret for security reasons.

David Cameron has specifically chosen the four-day event, which will run from October 17-20, as one of only two public signings of his new book, For the Record, which sold 21,000 copies in its first week and made national headlines day after day.



Mr Cameron, who reportedly spent months hidden away in a £30,000 shepherd’s hut writing his explosive political memoir, will be interviewed in Harrogate at 8pm on Thursday at by BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale.



For security reasons, the exact location of Mr Cameron’s talk and book signing is not being made public.

Only ticket holders have been informed of the location of the venue.

The ex-Prime Minister's visit to Harrogate comes as passions continue to surge over Brexit as the October 31 deadline for leaving the EU nears.

The Facebook page of local pro-Remain pressure group North Yorkshire for Europe includes a reference to "David Cameron Book Launch Protest" for 7pm this Thursday.

Now in its ninth year, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival is regarded as one of the country’s leading literary showcases, and is again delivered by Harrogate International Festival.

Over the course of the four days, a total of 25 recently-published authors from the world of television, music, history and journalism will be taking to the Raworth’s stage.



This year’s star-studied line-up includes ex-Harrogate Advertiser reporter and BBC Countryfile favourite, John Craven; news anchormen Tom Bradby and Mark Austin, Tony Blair’s sister-in-law Lauren Booth, Waking the Dead actor Trevor Eve, gardening expert, Kate Bradbury; music critic Stuart Cosgrove, historian Onyeka Nubia and “Yorkshire Vet”, Julian Norton.



Harrogate International Festivals chief executive Sharon Canavar said: “We are incredibly honoured that Mr Cameron has chosen the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival for his only northern book signing.



“This is a major coup for us and clearly demonstrates the importance of this literary showcase in the eyes of authors and publishers alike.

“Mr Cameron’s last visit to Harrogate was in 2014 when he attended the Tour de France grand depart, a year before his victory in the 2015 General Election.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, this is one the most anticipated appearances in the festival’s nine-year history, and one that has massive appeal, if you follow politics or not.”



Further information about this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, and the guest speakers who will be appearing at it, is available from the Harrogate International Festivals’ website.

