Daughter deeply 'moved' as new building is named after late Ripon businessman and magistrate

A new building is to be named in tribute to a late Ripon businessman whose “vision and tenacity” made him a successful and well-known figure in the community for decades.

It has been announced that the new commercial development being built at Springfield Mills in West Yorkshire is to be named late Chairman of Gaunts Ltd, John Bostock.

This is the first time in 50 years that a new building has been constructed on site and it seemed fitting to name the new enterprise, after Gaunts Ltd’s influential Chairman, who steered the business from its woollen and textile days, into a thriving business centre, at just the right time.

“It was John’s vision and tenacity, which is largely responsible for the vibrant commercial community of people and businesses that occupy this great textile mill today,” said Chris Pratt, who took over from John as Managing Director in 2012, and now as non-executive Director, is overseeing the completion of the new development.

Tribute to a well-known figure - The late John Bostock, Gaunts Ltd’s influential Chairman and Ripon magistrate. (Picture contributed)

Mr Bostock lived in Sawley, Ripon for much of his life, with his wife Christine and three daughters and was a very active member of the community.

His widow Christine still lives there now. John spent time in Myanmar (formerly Burma) and India with his family as a young boy, returned to England in the late 1940s and came back to his native Yorkshire to join Gaunts, then still a textile company in 1954.

He studied Textile Technology at Leeds University and returned to Gaunts in 1957 to set up a quality control department, and starting on the management ladder, John eventually progressed to Group Managing Director and Group Chairman.

Times were tough in a changing manufacturing climate in the UK and so it was John’s vision in the 1980s and 1990s to diversify into various other sectors, including property.

A visualisation of the interior of The Bostock Building, a new commercial development being built at Springfield Mills in West Yorkshire named after late Chairman of Gaunts Ltd, Ripon's John Bostock. (Picture Bowman Riley)

In 1998 the company, finally exited from textiles and concentrated solely on commercial property, developing and letting its assets and acquiring further investments until he retired in 2012.

While in textiles, he was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, a Director of the Worsted Spinners Federation Ltd, a Council Member of the Wool Industries Research Association, a Council member of the Management Service Centre for the Wool Textile Industry and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors.

He was a Magistrate from 1972 to 2002 and appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the County of North Yorkshire in 1991 and awarded the MBE in 2002 for services to the community and especially the Magistracy.

One of John’s three daughters, Ginny Lowndes, said “We are touched and delighted as a family that the company has decided to name the new development after my father.

"I am still a member of the board so I am personally also very proud that his name will continue through this exciting new venture as his legacy for all the brilliant work he did for the business, for the local community in both Leeds and Ripon, and for the people he looked after.”

