Dates revealed for this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre for two brilliant weeks of shopping and fun

It’s been revealed that Harrogate Christmas Fayre will return this year after new figures showed its positive impact on visitor numbers and footfall.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Market Place, the two-week long event has been supported by North Yorkshire Council and its predecessor authority since 2021.

This year’s fayre will take place between December 5 and 14 and is set once again to fill the streets of Harrogate town centre with festive cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of chalets will be available for people to visit, selling an exciting mix of products, gifts, food and drink.

Getting into the festive spirit at last year’s Harrogate Christmas Fayre. The event, organised by Market Place and supported by North Yorkshire Council, returns in December. (Picutre Stephen Garnett / Visit North Yorkshire)

Analysis of last year’s event, undertaken by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), showed the vast majority of people were in favour of the fayre and felt it was a great way to welcome in the festive season.

Over the past four years, statistics show an increase in both the number of people visiting the town centre and those staying in hotels and local accommodation.

North Yorkshire Council’ is convinced all the evidence points to the beneficial impact on the economy of Harrogate town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Mark Crane, the council’s executive member for open to business, said: “We are delighted to once again be supporting the Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

“Events such as this bring significant benefits for businesses at a crucial time in the calendar.

“They bring people into town centres as well as attracting visitors from outside of the area to plan their festive break here in North Yorkshire.”

In the latest review of the fayre’s impact conducted by Harrogate BID, 79 per cent of respondents said they supported the fayre and the overall offer in the town over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 81 per cent said the locations of the stalls and attractions had worked well and they felt there was a great overall atmosphere, which brought the town centre to life.

Matthew Chapman. Chief executive at Harrogate BID, which ha supported the event since its launch, said: “We received some really positive responses in relation to last year’s Christmas Fayre and we are delighted that North Yorkshire Council is supporting the event again for 2025.

“As the BID, we feel it’s very important to offer the chance to our members to feedback on such a critical time of year for the business community.

“We’re passionate about not only listening to the voices of local businesses, but sharing their thoughts with key partners as we work to continue to develop and enhance the Christmas offer in our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Christmas market offer will once again extend beyond the town centre as the Little Bird Christmas Artisan Market pops up in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens for the weekends of December 6 and 7 and 13 and 14.

The popular Candy Cane Express Road Train is also set to return to transport market goers around the town during the fayre’s opening hours.

For more information, visit www.visitnorthyorkshire.com/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre