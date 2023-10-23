News you can trust since 1836
Date revealed for tickets going on sale for Great Yorkshire Show 2024 in Harrogate

Tickets for next year’s Great Yorkshire Show are to go on sale in a matter of days.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
After the stunning success of the 2023 event, when 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground, organisers have revealed that tickets for GYS 2024 will be available to the public from next week.

Show Director Charles Mills, whose tenure ends after next year’s GYS, said: “This will be a very special show for me, personally, as it will be my nineth and final show as Show Director.

"It will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the UK coming together to celebrate farming, food, agriculture and the countryside.”

A total of 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground for the Great Yorkshire Show in 2023. (Picture contributed)A total of 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground for the Great Yorkshire Show in 2023. (Picture contributed)
The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

Tickets for the 165th GYS, which will run from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12, 2024 will be sold in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

With tickets ready to go on sale from next Wednesday, November 1, plans are now under way for GYS 2024 when visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment.

Tickets for 2024: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86.

Membership: Single £85 and Joint £130.

To book tickets, visit: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the GYS and runs other events, will be on sale from Wednesday, November 15.

