Date revealed for tickets going on sale for Great Yorkshire Show 2024 in Harrogate

Tickets for next year’s Great Yorkshire Show are to go on sale in a matter of days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the stunning success of the 2023 event, when 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground, organisers have revealed that tickets for GYS 2024 will be available to the public from next week.

Show Director Charles Mills, whose tenure ends after next year’s GYS, said: “This will be a very special show for me, personally, as it will be my nineth and final show as Show Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the UK coming together to celebrate farming, food, agriculture and the countryside.”

A total of 140,000 visitors flocked to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground for the Great Yorkshire Show in 2023. (Picture contributed)

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

Tickets for the 165th GYS, which will run from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12, 2024 will be sold in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

With tickets ready to go on sale from next Wednesday, November 1, plans are now under way for GYS 2024 when visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for 2024: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86.

Membership: Single £85 and Joint £130.

To book tickets, visit: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/