Date revealed for tickets for popular Harrogate indie's beer festival in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Harrogate indie brewery has revealed the date tickets will go on sale for its annual beer festival.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ticket-only event, last year's Suds With Buds invitational beer festival at Rooster's Brewery sold out quickly - despite an increased capacity from the previous year.

Held at the independent, family-owned brewery's headquarters at Hornbeam Park, the popular one-day event not only offers more than 100 different beers, there is also a feast of street food and live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have announced that tickets for Suds With Buds 2025, which utilises all the spaces in the brewery and taproom site on Hornbeam Park, will go on sale this Saturday, February 3.

Flashback to last year's Suds With Buds invitational beer festival at Rooster's Brewery in Harrogate which sold out. (Picture contributed)

But, for anyone who is a subscriber, there is additional good news.

Priority tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 1 with a whopping discount.

A spokesperson for Rooster’s, which was founded in 1993 by pioneering craft beer brewer Sean Franklin but has been owned and run by the Fozard family since 2011, said: “Plans are well under way for the 2025 instalment taking place on Saturday July 5th and we’re excited to let you know we’ll be making our first line-up announcement this Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am on February 3rd, but we'll be sending a priority access link to mailing list subscribers on February 1st that’ll offer the chance to snap up tickets at 20% off full price for 48 hours before they go on general sale.

Last year's Suds With Buds featured some of the UK’s, and Spain and Austria’s, most talked about craft breweries.

The festival also saw performances on the purpose-built live music stage in the Beer Garden from the likes of Biz Denton, Drop Leg Steppers, Trainer Trouble, Oliver Pinder, Hyde Family Jam and Flat Cap Brass.

Following a rather wet Saturday afternoon for Suds With Buds in 2024, organisers took the decision to move it from its end of June slot to the end of the first week in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooster’s innovative beers are stocked in bars, pubs and supermarkets and win UK awards.