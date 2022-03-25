Darley to open Petanque courts

The Darley Playing Fields Association will open Petanque courts before Easter after overwhelming support.

Chairman of the group Mark Simpson said: “We were looking to be able to offer something new and in addition being relatively unique within the space that is available.

“The answer proposed was Boules, both for space and that the only other facility in the area is in Harrogate.

“To be certain this would attract interest from the village, a survey was commissioned to gauge local reaction.

“Over a hundred Darley residents completed the questionnaire with overwhelming support of over 99 per cent for the introduction of a boules court at the Playing Fields.”

The playing fields is already home to a football pitch and a children’s playground but work will start soon with a call for further help from the community.

Mark added: “The plan is to create two adjacent courts between the football pitch and the children’s playground with a bench for players or supporters. Sets of Boules will be made available to rent at the shop.

“Support has been sourced from the Parish Council and the National Lottery Communities fund to kick-start work beginning this month and further material support will come from suppliers as work proceeds.

“Work will commence towards to end of March and will be assisted by teams from Menwith Hill Base and the Men’s Shed in Pateley Bridge.

“There will be a big volunteer day on April 1 and the courts will available for use by Easter.”