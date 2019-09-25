Dancing foxes photo shortlisted

A keen amateur photographer from Ripon is celebrating after being shortlisted in The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The annual competition, founded by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam in conjunction with The Born Free Foundation, is a global photography competition, showcasing hilarious images of wildlife to highlight wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way.

Alastair Marsh of Ripon is among the 40 finalists whose work will be previewed exclusively at the Wildlife & Safari Travel show at Harrogate Convention Centre, October 12-13.

Entitled ‘Waltz gone wrong’, Alastair’s image depicts two ‘dancing’ foxes and was taken in Holland near Amsterdam.

Alastair said: “The area is well known for foxes and we noticed a number of them in a particular area.

“I had my camera in ‘machine gun fire’ mode in case of any action between them. I was very lucky to have managed to capture this split-second moment.

“When I shared the shot on social media many people found it funny, so it seemed a good idea to enter it in the competition.”

He added: “I have had a huge interest in wildlife from an early age and I’ve been fortunate to travel to a number of places around the world pursuing this passion. I have a particular interest in mammals, and over the last few years I’ve taken up many opportunities to watch and photograph foxes.

The award winners will be announced on 13 November 13, with the overall winner winning a handmade trophy from the Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and a one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian. Among the judges will be presenter and writer Kate Humble.

Alastair added: “While I’m not a professional photographer, my passion for wildlife photography has certainly turned into an obsession. I’ve been photographing wildlife for around seven years.

“I love how much it has taught me about the natural world, and nothing can compare to seeing animals in the wild with your own eyes. I’ve been fortunate to have my images featured in a number of competitions and publications, and I run workshops on using cameras and wildlife photography.”

Paul Joynson-Hicks said: “Every year we do this competition, it gets more and more exciting seeing how people visualise the funny sides of wildlife in the wild.

“Of course, the other aspect of our funny competition is letting people know what they can do at home to be conservationists. Hopefully, we can provide a few small tips to get people started by shopping responsibly, restricting water usage and becoming a wild influencer.”

Members of the public can vote for a People’s Choice Award. For more details on how to vote for your favourite funny pic and to be in with a chance of winning a brand new ipad – go to The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website at www.comedywildlifephoto.com

For the full show programme and to book tickets for the Harrogate show, visit: https://wildlifesafarishow.com/