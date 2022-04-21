Dales summer bus services from Knaresborough and Harrogate to heart of Yorkshire Dales National Park are back

The DalesBus 74 runs every Saturday all summer, with maximum fares of just £10 for an adult or £18 for any group of up to two adults and three children. Holders of concessionary passes can buy a day ticket for £5. The service runs from York to Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Burnsall and the busy tourist village of Grassington, which features as Darrowby in Channel 5’s remake of the classic TV series All Creatures Great and Small.

DalesBus 74 is operated by Reliance as part of the DalesBus network managed by Dales and Bowland CIC with financial support from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Friends of the Dales.

A spokesman said: “This route is managed by Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company, which aims to improve sustainable access to the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with financial support from the National Trust. There’s no need to book in advance to enjoy a day out – tickets are available from the driver. There’s a wide choice of easy strolls or more challenging riverside, moorland and woodland walks in the area. The bus route parallels the River Wharfe and the popular Dales Way footpath between Ilkley and Grassington, providing the opportunity to split the walk into easy sections.

“Some of the most wonderful countryside in England awaits you in the Yorkshire Dales National Park - beautiful riverbanks, woodlands, meadows rich in wildflowers, heather moorland, winding stone walls, farmhouses, waterfalls, delightful villages with welcoming cafes, pubs, shops and visitor centres - all waiting to be discovered.”

For the full timetable, visit: www.dalesbus.org/74.html

A number of other summer services are now up and running. The Harrogate Bus Company DalesBus 59 has four trips in each direction between Harrogate, Bolton Bridge (for Bolton Abbey) and Skipton every Saturday. The service will no longer serve Millstones Restaurant and buses to Harrogate will operate five minutes later. The East Yorkshire DalesBus 822 runs between Pocklington, York, Ripon, Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington every Sunday/Bank Holiday.